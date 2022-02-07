community,

Article courtesy of the Camden Haven Historical Society by researcher Diane Westerhuis Most of you will know how Camden Haven was named by John Oxley in 1818, but do you know about the changes in our place names over time? Today 'Camden Haven' is recognised by the Geographical Name Register (GNR) of NSW as the name of the parish, the river and inlet, the trig. station, two parks and the school. However in the past confusion must have been common. The villages of Kendall and Laurieton have both been named Camden Haven and Laurieton was once named Peach Orchard. We know this because we can follow name changes in the government gazette notices. According to the 1875 New South Wales Government Gazette, the Post Office asked for tenders for mail delivery. "To and from Camden Haven and (Peach Orchard) Laurieton, twice a week," it read. In 1889, the New South Wales Government Gazette proclaimed Camden Haven as a village. "Commencing at the waters of Camden Haven Inlet at the north-east corner of portion 72, Robert Kelly's conditional purchase of 76 acres 2 roods 17 perches.... and between Austral, Norman, Castle and Short Streets," it read. In 1891 Kendall changed its name to honour the once resident poet, Henry Kendall, and so the post offices' names changed. According to a 1891 article published in the New South Wales Government Gazette, Kendall had been called Camden Haven. "On and from the 1st proximo, the Post and Telegraph Office at present known as Laurieton, and the Post Office known as Camden Haven, will bear the designations of Camden Haven and Kendall respectively," the article read. It was not until 1946 that the village, unofficially named after the Laurie family since the 1870s, officially became Laurieton.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/971797ef-0714-4480-87c9-11dd162a7897.jpg/r46_0_2749_1527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

History of how the Camden Haven received its name