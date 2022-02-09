news, local-news, Graffiti Blasters, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, VandalTrak, graffiti, Peta Pinson

Two initiatives have been launched as the council ramps up its efforts to stamp out graffiti. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is trialling VandalTrak - a digital graffiti reporting application that allows users to photograph, upload and report instances of graffiti in the community. Users download the app via their mobile device, select our local government area and register the graffiti location which sends an alert to notify council. The council's plan to trial VandalTrak is part of a wider strategy to respond to an increase in graffiti, which mayor Peta Pinson brought to the community's attention at an extraordinary council meeting in January. Cr Pinson said she strongly supported the council's efforts to recruit residents to report graffiti on council-owned property and is urging the community to assist. "As I have made clear in recent weeks, our community is becoming fed-up with the unsightly and unsavoury look of graffiti littering council property and infrastructure," she said. Cr Pinson said it was encouraging to see, on top of all the other initiatives endorsed by her council colleagues, that the VandalTak app was being used to encourage people to "report to remove" graffiti on council property. "Let's band together to end this blight on our beautiful region," she said. The council also reactivating its Graffiti Blasters Volunteer program, which has been in hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone who is enthusiastic about volunteering and passionate about reducing graffiti in our community is encouraged to join the Graffiti Blasters Program. To apply, or for more information, visit the volunteering section of the council's website. The advertisement of an expression of interest for volunteers to join Graffiti Blasters to assist the council to remove graffiti was part of a suite of measures adopted at the extraordinary meeting. Volunteers can assist with a range of tasks including removal of graffiti, painting, sanding, scrubbing, and wiping. There will be a training and induction process for all successful applicants.

Residents urged to help Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in crackdown on graffiti