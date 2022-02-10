news, local-news, Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat, Peter Johnson, international tourists, border reopening, Camden Haven

Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat has its first overseas guests due to arrive in late March with Australia's borders set to reopen to international tourists. The guests are travelling from The Netherlands. Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat owners Peter Johnson and Kerry McFadyen are looking forward to welcoming back international guests to their treehouse accommodation set within a five hectare garden. "I think like everybody that not only relies on, but enjoys getting international tourists, we are very excited," Mr Johnson said. "I'm a little doubly excited because I am on the board of Ecotourism Australia and many of our members are heavily reliant on international travel." Tour operators had struggled more than accommodation providers due to a heavy reliance on international tourists and the difficulties of running their businesses to scale. "We are very excited for those people as they have been probably the biggest sufferers over the COVID period," he said. Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat has a smattering of international bookings for 2022 and more in 2023. Mr Johnson said international guests had kept pushing back their bookings in the hope the border would open and they would be able to visit. Australia will reopen to all fully vaccinated visa holders, marking the return of international tourists from February 21. Some 27 per cent of Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat's guests were from overseas before Australia closed its borders almost two years ago as a measure to manage COVID-19. The Camden Haven accommodation provider drew international guests from across the globe, including Russia, Iran and and Africa, before the pandemic. "We have widespread global appeal but probably 70 per cent of our international guests come from Europe," Mr Johnson said. "Our European agents tell us that they have a long list of clients that cannot wait to fulfill their lifelong dream of a trip to Australia." The tourism sector has dealt with the impact of border closures, lockdowns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic, along with the fires of 2019 and last year's floods. The Diamond Head Road property, home to two luxury treehouses with plenty of space for separation, attracted visitors seeking a private escape when domestic travel resumed after lockdowns. "If you are reasonably small and reasonably isolated, and you could provide that assurance to your guests that they would be able to stay reasonably isolated, you did well," Mr Johnson said. "Being part of a small community like the Camden Haven made that even more appealing." The reopening of the international border will provide a boost to the economy. Australia has welcomed almost 580,000 arrivals, including those travelling to reunite with loved ones, work or study, since the staged international border reopening in November 2021. That number is set to rise with fully vaccinated overseas tourists soon welcomed back to the country. Business NSW tourism executive manager Greg Binskin said over the past few weeks, we had started to see a flow of international students and backpackers returning to our shores which was good news for tourism hospitality looking to fill thousands of vacant hospitality jobs. "With our borders closed for years to key markets, the pent-up demand to visit Australia remains strong, and as the world airlines start to return to NSW, it's the news the industry is starting to celebrate and plan," he said. Visa holders who are not fully vaccinated will require a valid travel exemption to enter Australia and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements.

