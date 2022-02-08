news, local-news,

Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club members Milly McGrath and Blake Ellis have been nominated for the region's Junior Lifesaver of the Year Program. The Junior Lifesaver of the Year Program is open to any U/14 member from across the eight Mid North Coast Clubs, who hold their Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC) award. This award assesses against a wide range of skills and achievements at Nippers and in the wider community. The candidates gained their Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC) in the U14's of the current season, and have completed their time at Nippers. They will now graduate to serving on patrol in their red and yellow uniform. The announcement for the Junior Lifesaver of the Year Program will be made on Sunday, February 13 at the Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch Championships.

Wauchope Bonny Hills SLSC's Mid North Coast Junior Lifesaver of Year nominees