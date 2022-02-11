news, local-news,

An event aimed at celebrating the contributions and achievements of women will be held at Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) next month. Quota International Camden Haven, in partnership with Camden Haven High School, will hold an social breakfast to mark International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8. "This event, which Quota has been supporting for many years is in partnership with Camden Haven High School, with the students being our emcees and musicians on the day," Quota Camden Haven secretary Barbara Jackson said. "Quota is over 100 years old and our club in the Camden Haven is coming up to its 35th anniversary." The International Women's Day breakfast will run from 7.30 to 8.30am. Attendees will hear from guest speaker Kate Dwyer about her career and role as a mother. Ms Jackson said all women are welcome to the event and people are welcome to leave early if they have to get to school or work. "It's a wonderful way to start the day and the breakfast is always beautiful," she said. Tickets are available on Thursdays for $25 at Camden Haven Travel, call Jenny on 6559 9048 or 0427599048 or Barbara on 0409 569 778 to book your place. Ms Jackson encourages people to purchase a ticket promptly before the sale ends on March 4. Quota Camden Haven has assisted many disadvantaged women and children during their time operating in the area. The recently have helped support people made homeless by the 2021 floods.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/4feeac14-ba7e-421d-8769-7ed0acfd30e9.jpg/r0_3_1191_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Invite to International Womens Day event on March 8 at Laurieton United Services Club