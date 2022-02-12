news, local-news, biodiversity, Sue Baker, grey-headed flying fox, Dunbogan Bushcare, National Parks Association Mid North Coast branch

This article is the first in a series by Sue Baker from Dunbogan Bushcare and the National Parks Association Mid North Coast branch, partner groups in the Restoring Natural Values of the Dunbogan-Crowdy Bay National Park Habitat Corridor Project, funded by the NSW Environmental Trust. The grant funds of $129,333 will be used to restore biodiversity through major weeding and planting works over four years. We hear the word biodiversity often these days, but what does it mean? It refers to the diversity of living things and the natural systems or ecosystems that they are part of. This diversity includes species e.g. Homo sapiens (humans), Macropus giganteus (eastern grey kangaroo) and Eucalyptus pilularis (blackbutt), the variety of genes within and between species and of the ecosystems or natural systems in which they live. Why is there so much fuss about biodiversity? It is essential for maintaining life on earth and is the key to the survival of our planet. Ecosystems are made up of a complex web of relationships. Every species plays a role even if only food for something else. Some species, known as keystone species, play such an important role that if their numbers decline or they become extinct, the complex web of relationships in an ecosystem starts to unravel. One of the world's best-known examples of this was the removal of wolves from the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in the USA, eventually bringing the natural system to the brink of collapse. Wolves were reintroduced in the 1990s with spectacular success. Often keystone species are the top predators in their ecosystems, because of the role they play in keeping the numbers of other species in balance e.g. grey nurse sharks that occur in our local area. This species is classed as endangered or in danger of becoming extinct. Grey-headed flying foxes - yes they can be smelly and noisy - but are a keystone species because of the role they play in pollination and dispersal of seeds of hardwoods, palms and rainforest plants. Other Australian keystone species classed as endangered include the southern cassowary and red-tailed black cockatoo (seed dispersers), Australian sea lion and great white shark (top predators). Biodiversity is important to all of us. It provides the building blocks for example, in the agriculture, fishing, forestry, tourism and pharmacy industries. It supplies us with tens of thousands of products and vital services such as crop pollination, oxygen production and soil erosion prevention. The more diverse an ecosystem, the healthier and more resilient it will be to threats such as drought, fire, climate change and disease. This is the basis of the grant project - to remove invasive weeds that reduce biodiversity and threaten ecosystem health. Dunbogan Bushcare group will recommence work on Monday mornings from February 28 and will be planting 1600 rainforest seedlings in May. Phone 6559 7134 for information. For Tuesday morning working bees at the Pilot Station, phone 6559 6740.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/ec1b7acf-e16b-407d-8647-0fa8b24f08c7.jpg/r0_231_4256_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg