Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher has set his sights on a 10 percent increase in junior participation numbers for the 2022 season. It comes as the association prepares for a March recruitment push ahead of the season start on April 30. "It's a post-COVID recruitment drive I guess; we've dropped a bit in numbers so we're getting the word out there that hockey is a viable option in winter," Thresher said. "We want to get more exposure for the sport as well as getting the new clubhouse in the fore because that's been a barrier to participation in the past. "Now you won't have to stand in the freezing cold and rain to watch hockey like you have done in the past." Thresher said most winter codes have seen numbers dwindle in the past two years due to pandemic, but the focus now was on creating some momentum. "We'd love to get a 10 percent increase in junior numbers across the board."

