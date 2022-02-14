Mid North Coast junior surf life savers of the year announced

news, local-news,

Two of the region's most promising young lifesavers have been named the female and male junior surf lifesaver of the year. Jarvis Lineham from Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and Milly McGrath from Wauchope-Bonny Hills SLSC took out the honours. Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast president Rod McDonagh said surf life saving clubs keep people safe at the beach but they also help develop future community leaders. Mr McDonagh said the award process requires entrants to submit a written application and do an interview. Jarvis and Milly will now compete for the NSW Junior Life Saver of the Year Award and participate in Surf Life Saving NSW's three-day leadership development program in Sydney. "Milly and Jarvis are assets to the local surf lifesaving community," Mr McDonagh said. Milly has been involved in surf life saving for three years and said it has improved her confidence and skills in the water. The 14-year-old thanked her family for their support as well as Gayl Ellis and Jason Smith from her club for inspiring and helping her to improve her skills. She said the most important thing about surf life saving is the surf awareness and skills that it builds, because they are vital to keeping everyone safe. "Every time I train I learn something new, something that can keep me and everyone around me out of trouble (in the surf)," Milly said. Jarvis,14, has been doing nippers for nine years. A lover of both sand and water events, he has been his club's age champion four times and a Branch age champion. His dad and age manager, Tony, is his inspiration. Jarvis said his goal is to be an age manager next year when his younger brother starts Nippers. He said participating in surf lifesaving has many benefits including developing fitness, building new friendships, but most importantly, teaching water safety. "Surf life saving teaches people how to read the beach conditions and to know what to do if they find themselves in a difficult situation," Jarvis said

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/e4a407d3-d346-4792-aef4-1cfe1ee15b63.jpg/r11_529_4023_2796_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mid North Coast junior surf life savers of the year announced