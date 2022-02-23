news, local-news,

Camden Haven High School has launched a new program to help educate students about the importance of protecting the environment. Camden Haven Eco Warriors (CHEW) is a program which is being run in association with the Coastal Warriors - Mid North Coast. There are 20 Year 7 students who are part of the CHEW program. They volunteer during sport time to collect rubbish and remove it from the school's location. The students are aiming to reduce the impact that humans are having on the natural environment. The program aims to educate students about oceans, waterways and ecosystems and how to prevent plastics and other harmful objects from impacting marine life and damaging ecosystems. Students hope the program will have positive impact on the Camden Haven region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/2b8cf3eb-7377-446e-88d8-ece0a479fc90.jpg/r0_194_843_670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Camden Haven High School launches Camden Haven Eco Warriors (CHEW) program