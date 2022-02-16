Mid North Coast RFS members recognised for their service during Black Summer Bushfires

news, local-news,

Mid North Coast Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers have been recognised for their service during the devastating 2019 and 2020 bushfires. Over the next few weeks, RFS members will be presented with the Commissioner's Commendation for Service in recognition of their involvement and support in the effort to preserve life and property during the Black Summer Bushfires. The Commissioner's Commendation for Service is awarded for service of a meritorious nature, or outstanding actions in relation to fire service duties, administrative leadership, or exemplary performance of a specific difficult project or task. NSW RFS Inspector Guy Duckworth said all members who experienced the Black Summer Bushfires across the Mid North Coast will be honoured with the certificate. "They will be handed out at brigade meetings over the next few weeks," he said. "The certificates are for any members who volunteered their time during the 2019/2020 bushfire season." Members of the Bonny Hills RFS Brigade received their certificates at a meeting last week. "Not all of our certificates have been handed out yet. We have some members who have moved since the fires and we're working on getting their certificates to them," Bonny Hills RFS Brigade captain Glenn Dunn said. "We have 30 members who will be receiving the certificate. It's great recognition, most of the time we don't get that and we just do our jobs. "It reiterates what we do and how rewarding it can be." In a post to their Facebook page, the Bonny Hills RFS Brigade thanked the community for their support and the volunteers who give up their time to protect the community. "It will be an ongoing process to hand out the certificates, but it's really nice to see our volunteers get recognition for what they do," Mr Dunn said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/007e0a68-e6c8-4c1e-9f95-a0fbb507e6f6.jpg/r0_193_2048_1350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg