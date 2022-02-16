Australia opens for tourists and other travellers on February 21

news, local-news, Australia's International border reopens, February 21, Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, non-concessional superannuation contributions, COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Australia will reopen to all fully vaccinated visa holders, welcoming the return of tourists, business travellers, and other visitors from February 21. These changes will ensure we protect the health of Australians, while we continue to secure our economic recovery. With improving health conditions, the National Security Committee of Cabinet agreed Australia is ready to further progress the staged reopening of our international border. This will give certainty to our vital tourism industry and allow them to start planning, hiring and preparing for our reopening. In 2018-19, tourism generated more than $60 billion for the Australian economy, with more than 660,000 jobs dependent on the industry. More than 80 per cent of aged care residents receive boosters Senior Australians in residential aged care are leading the national uptake of COVID-19 vaccine boosters. All residential aged care facilities in Australia have now been visited and offered boosters, with 81.2 per cent, as at February 9, of those eligible for their third vaccine shot now having received it. In-reach booster clinics have reached all 2541 facilities across Australia, with the program completed ahead of the original schedule as the federal Coalition government responded to the updated advice on the timing of boosters by ATAGI. More than 99 per cent of Australians aged 70 years of age and older are fully vaccinated and more than three quarters of Australians aged 70 years of age and older have had a booster. Parliament passes legislation to enhance the superannuation system The government has passed legislation which will ensure superannuation continues to work in the best interests of all Australians. The legislation will provide more flexibility for families and individuals preparing for retirement by allowing individuals aged between 67 and 75 to make non-concessional superannuation contributions under the bring-forward rule. The legislation also supports the repeal of the work test for non-concessional and salary sacrificed contributions made by individuals aged between 67 and 75.

