Members from the Rotary Club of Laurieton have been busy bundling baby items to be sent overseas to people in need. The items are packed up and sent to Papua New Guinea hospitals to support mothers and their babies. Each box contains clothing, warm wraps, bibs, face washers, soap and knitted toy bears. About 20 boxes are shipped to the country about three times each year. The Rotary Club of Laurieton thanked Hope Shop manager Christine Cure and the staff who were instrumental in providing the group with baby items for the bundles. The club presented Christine with a Certificate of Appreciation for her support. For more information about the initiative, or to donate good quality baby items, please call 0413 636 364.

Rotary Club of Laurieton's baby bundles initiative supports mothers and babies in PNG