Camden Haven resident Marie Roberts says being a volunteer with the Marine Rescue Camden Haven unit keeps her active. The 80-year-old initially joined the unit seven years ago and is a trained radio operator. "I've enjoyed every minute of it," she said. "It's a small unit but everyone gets on and has an important role to carry out." She wears many other hats within the unit, including as fundraiser officer and uniform officer. Marie moved to the Camden Haven region after living in Brisbane for 30 years. "You have to join groups to meet people," she said. Marie admits it takes courage to connect with others but it's important to do so. "I've been able to keep physically and mentally active thanks to my volunteer role," she said. "I want to continue for as long as I can." Marie said there are a number of volunteer roles available at the unit, which people from a variety of ages and abilities can take on. Each week Marie carries out a six hour shifts on a weekday, in addition to her responsibility as fundraiser officer for the unit's raffles. Marie said she hopes more women come on board to volunteer at the unit. Marine Rescue Camden Haven former unit commander Ken Rutledge said Marie is a valuable member of their unit. "She's been a great asset to us," he said. "Members are proud of her and she does a fantastic job to help everyone." Ken is 78-years-old and there are a number of members who are aged in their 70s and 80s. "Age is definitely no barrier," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

