Baseballers prepare for a return to the mound

After a COVID-interrupted season in 2021 the Middle Rock Mariners are looking forward to an uninterrupted season in 2022. Last season saw the Mariners finish second in both A and B grades but unfortunately unable to test their skills in the grand finals. The 2021 season also saw the Mariners field a third grade team for the first time. The club is again looking forward to fielding three teams in 2022 but needs to boost their playing numbers owing to a few transfers and retirements. In an attempt to boost their playing numbers and depth, the club will hold a "come and try baseball" day on March 6 at Blackbutt Park, Wauchope starting at 10:30am. The best way to see if baseball is a sport you could enjoy is to come along and give it a go. The club will supply all equipment for this day, all people need to bring is themselves. We are looking for men, women and young people over 15 years of age. Younger boys and girls are encouraged to come along and join Junior Baseball. The club services the southern end of the Hastings including the Camden Haven. The skills needed to play baseball vary from throwing, catching, hitting and running. A player with all skills is wonderful but any one skill that is developed can lead to a valuable player. People who have played baseball or softball at school are encouraged to come and have a game. The club is very friendly and there are roles available for non-players such as scorers and umpires. We play serious baseball but more importantly we enjoy each other's company and our recreation time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/647c5f9a-cba2-4a66-8eeb-62e5b5190a4a.jpg/r3_0_1138_641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg