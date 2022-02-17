news, local-news,

Award-winning pop-country songstress Hayley Jensen is set to wow the crowd when she performs at Laurieton United Services Club on February 25. The event is part of her 'Breakin' Hearts Album Launch Tour' which is taking place in NSW, VIC, QLD and the ACT, in February and March. The tour has been rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. When Hayley created the Breakin' Hearts album it was her vision for its songs to be performed and enjoyed live. "Now, after the heartache of multiple lockdowns and reschedules, there's a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "I'm so excited to hit the road with the band and bring these songs to life." Hayley said there's nothing like the power of live music - it's pure magic. "Time and time again, I've witnessed it connect an audience on a cellular level," she said. "It can transport you out of your current circumstances and state of mind to experience life in an entirely unexpected and new way." Hayley was an Australian Idol finalist in 2004 and part of Team Kylie on 2014's The Voice. She has been nominated for the Golden Guitar Award for Female Artist of the Year. Hayley has invited local artists Chris Rose and Abbie Ferris to open for her at the show. For more information, or to book tickets please visit the Laurieton United Services Club's website via https://laurietonclub.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/26c70f5d-c43e-4b08-a479-3c802663c3d5.jpg/r0_605_3024_2314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hayley Jensen to perform at Laurieton United Services Club on February 25