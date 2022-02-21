news, local-news,

Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club achieved their first surf life saving branch carnival medal in 20 years when Louis Crowe claimed bronze in the 70-metre beach sprint at Lighthouse Beach on February 13. The nine-year-old's impressive achievement came on the back of no recovery time after he had blitzed the field to win his heat in the race straight before the final. Mother Brooke said she hoped her son's win would help to inspire other athletes around the Camden Haven region. "He's the first kid that's won a place in the last 20 years for the club at branch, but no-one really knows why the club hasn't previously (gone so well)," she said. "Now the other kids will see he's won something and it might encourage them to have a go. It's built his confidence up and now he wants to do more events which is fantastic. He was a little shy boy. "He'd be the kid sitting on the side not wanting to compete before, but now he's having a go which is really good." Louis took up surf life saving's nippers program in 2017 after Brooke felt it would be a safe option for where they now live. "Because we live where we live I thought they need to learn about beach safety and rips and nippers was the best thing that would get them out there and learn all those things," she said. "I grew up in Sydney and the suburbs and would have killed to do it myself and I've only just started surfing in the last two years and learned a lot myself and thought the kids need it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/849af60c-d0b5-4aac-ba2c-9e4287414d77.JPG/r0_334_2046_1490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club's Louis Crowe finishes with bronze medal in 70-metre beach sprint at surf life saving branch carnival Paul Jobber