Gayl Ellis is the first woman from Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club to gain her Rescue Water Craft Operator Award. It means she is qualified to carry out a rescue on a jet ski when required. She has also previously obtained her Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) qualification. Majority of the Rescue Water Craft Operator Award course was practical, and included practice scenarios in challenging surf conditions. Gayl said the jet ski craft is advantageous over an IRB in an emergency, as it only requires one person to operate and the patient can be reached quicker. "It's a much faster response time," she said. Gayl wants to inspire other women to improve their skills within surf life saving. "I'm 53-years-old but I never stop learning," she said. "I love the way surf life saving helps you extend yourself. "It pushes you to your limit to achieve something." Gayl is confident she is rescue ready to carry out an emergency. "You're put through your paces as part of the assessment and it's a good thing it's done that way," she said. "However, you're taught to assess danger to yourself before anyone else involved in an emergency scenario." Gayl is self-labelled all-rounder who has many roles within her club. "Surf life saving is something which I describe as my happy place," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/c14cec9b-fe65-4f14-9884-ae8e31f9afc7.jpg/r0_439_1242_1141_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg