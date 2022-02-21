news, local-news, Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, Federal SCREEN Fund, Bushfire Recovery Grants, Rollands Plains Hall, Hollisdale Hall, Comboyne Show Pavilioin

The communities of Rollands Plains, Pappinbarra and Comboyne will benefit from federal funding to upgrade emergency evacuation centres and build resilience. Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie has announced funding under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to support local communities to continue rebuilding after the 2019-20 bushfires and prepare for any future event. "We know it's taking time for people to recover - and this program offers further support for local bushfire-affected communities," Dr Gillespie said. "The funding, in many cases, is delivering upgrades to the main local evacuation centre or central gathering point. The program is also investing in projects that support community resilience, connection and better mental health, in the wake of the Black Summer Bushfires. "I am proud to be announcing support for these great local communities, who went through a devastating fire season and have seen more tough times recently." Rollands Plains Hall $59,485 - new outdoor eating and meeting area. The Hall has been designated a NSW RFS Safer Place in time of fire. This project will provide a space for evacuees to rest and others to meet, in order to deal with any current emergency. Hollisdale Hall, Pappinbarra $256,657 - new community kitchen. A purpose-built community kitchen extension will replace improvised facilities in the schoolroom where volunteers struggled to feed firefighters and the community during the 2019 fire. Comboyne Show Pavilion $240,097 - pavilion fit-out. Fit-out of the showground pavilion so it may function effectively as an emergency evacuation centre. After going in to bat for our local entertainment industry, I'm pleased to announce that several regional cinema operators - including at Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Taree, Laurieton and Forster - have all been approved for grants, as part of the federal government's $20 million SCREEN Fund. This funding will enable the sector to recover after the downturn caused by the COVID pandemic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/73ffce1a-25a2-42ee-a03b-038a7260b538.jpeg/r0_39_3400_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg