Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has moved a recommendation to engage in discussions with the State Government to permanently open Lake Cathie to the ocean. Mayor Peta Pinson put forward the recommendation at the February 2022 council meeting. The recommendation includes requesting the CEO to make arrangements for the mayor and deputy mayor, Adam Roberts, to meet with the Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson, and the Minster for Environment and Heritage, James Griffin, to discuss the merits of permanently opening the entrance to the Lake Cathie estuarine system. Cr Pinson said the management issue of Lake Cathie has been raised a number times in the past. "In 30 years the lake has only opened by itself three times and 28 times have been artificial and mechanical openings," she said. "For decades residents and visitors have enjoyed what the lake offers. It encourages tourists to the southern part of our region. "Council has previously opened the lake for the benefit of the community." Cr Pinson said opening the lake would have a number of benefits for the community and the health of the lake. "It will promote healthy and abundant marine life, the preservation of coastal wetlands and a greater economic boost to the community as well," she said. "These benefits, just to name a few, will be a huge benefit to our community for the number one issue in the southern part of our region." Councillor Lisa Intemann said she was reluctant to support the motion due to potential risks in changing water levels in the lake by opening it to the ocean. "I want us to make sure we are taking care of environmental issues and not just the social and economic benefits," she said. "We have been warned by agencies that this can cause significant environmental harm to the lake. We need to take these environmental issues seriously." Councillor Rachel Sheppard spoke against the motion and said it puts an unlikely expectation that an opening will happen. "This motion leads the community to believe that the lake will definitely be permanently opened," she said. Revive Lake Cathie president Kate Aston said the group supports the decision by councillors to look at the issues at the Lake Innes and Lake Cathie estuarine system. "Hopefully while we're all focusing on it, some very good options will come from it," she said. "Our aim has always been to achieve the sustainable health of the system." Ms Aston said the only way the situation at the lake will improve is through collaboration of all stakeholders. Cr Pinson said the motion is to ensure the conversation with representatives from the NSW Government get underway to discuss the merits of permanently opening the lake to the ocean. Councillor Lauren Edwards spoke against the motion: "I'm concerned we are not prescribing a way forward. We can't act with haste," she said. The motion also included noting the decision of the CEO to undertake a dry scrape of the berm to 1.6 metres as the immediate course of action for flood mitigation to relieve issues relating to or potentially relating to infrastructure inundation as required in the short term. And subsequent to the meeting with both ministers, request the CEO to bring a report to council on a potential pathway, or otherwise, in regard to permanently opening the lake entrance to the Lake Cathie estuarine system. Saving Lake Cathie's Stewart Cooper said the group views the mayoral minute as confusing to the community. "We do wonder who will pay for this permanent opening and, as there is no river associated with Lake Cathie, the dredging that will be constantly needed to keep the channel open?," he said.

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has moved a motion to investigate merits of permanently opening Lake Cathie to the ocean Ruby Pascoe