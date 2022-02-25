What are the threats to Australia's biodiversity?

news, local-news,

This article is the second in a series by Sue Baker from Dunbogan Bushcare and the National Parks Association of NSW Mid North Coast Branch, partner groups in the Restoring Natural Values of the Dunbogan-Crowdy Bay National Park Habitat Corridor Project, funded by the NSW Environmental Trust. The grant funds of $129,333 will be used to restore biodiversity through major weeding and planting works over four years. Last time we looked at what biodiversity is. This time we'll look at the state of Australia's biodiversity. Australia is one of twelve countries recognised by scientists as having 'mega' biodiversity with a range of ecosystems from tropical rainforests to alpine areas and vast deserts, each having a unique mix of species and genes. Many plant, animal and bird species are found nowhere else in the world. New species continue to be discovered. But sadly, Australia also has the world's worst mammal extinction rate and one of the highest land clearing rates. Since European settlement thirty-nine mammal and twenty-two bird species have gone extinct. Eighty-nine species are listed as Critically Endangered (facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild), while 172 are listed as Endangered (likely to become extinct in the near future) and a further 208 as Vulnerable (will face extinction unless something is done about the factors threatening their survival). The plant situation is even worse with 226 species Critically Endangered, 556 Endangered and 586 Vulnerable. Three major threats to our biodiversity are clearing of native vegetation, climate change and introduction and spread of pest animal and plant species. Each of these is listed in NSW as a Key Threatening Process (KTP) to the survival of threatened species and ecosystems. Other KTPs in our region include predation (hunting and killing of native wildlife) by feral cats and the European red fox. Predation by domestic cats is also a great threat. Invasion by woody weeds such as bitou bush and lantana are KTPs because they alter the ecosystems in which they grow. Outcompeting native plants, they change food sources for wildlife. As well they destroy the diversity of plant layers with their one layer replacing ground covers and small and large shrubs, each layer of which is host to a particular mix of species. Another KTP in our region is invasion by exotic vine weeds including the pink flowered coastal morning glory and the blue flowered morning glory. These can be seen for example, along the western section of Hastings River Drive in Port Macquarie and the Dunbogan Bridge-Diamond Head Rd area. Dunbogan Bushcare is working hard at eliminating these vines at their sites because they ultimately smother and kill the trees on which they grow. Dunbogan Bushcare group will recommence work on Monday mornings from 28 February and will be planting 1600 rainforest seedlings in May. For information phone 6559 7134. For information on Tuesday morning Pilot Station working bees phone 6559 6740.

