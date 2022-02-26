Call for investigation into process and timing of Lake Cathie sand berm scrape

news, local-news,

Concerns raised by the community has resulted in a call for an investigation into the timing and process of the scraping of the berm at Lake Cathie on Thursday (February 24). Port Macquarie-Hastings Council undertook a scrape of the sand berm amidst rising water levels and predicted rainfall. Council decided that a berm scrape back to 1.75mAHD would be conducted on Thursday to prevent water entering the sewer network, and the Bonny Hills Sewerage Treatment Plant at Rainbow Beach. Mayor Peta Pinson and deputy mayor Adam Roberts have now requested an independent investigation into the decision making and timing of the actions, in particular the level of the scraping of the berm. "The growing community angst in relation to what is happening at the lake, why it's taking so long to activate any kind of opening is why I'm calling for the investigation," Cr Pinson said. "Where this stems from is that the community doesn't have a grasp of exactly how the lake works and who is actually responsible for the lake." Cr Pinson said the community's frustration should never have gotten to the point that it reached on Thursday. "After the berm scrape there was an illegal opening by frustrated residents. Residents should not be that frustrated with their council that they undertake any sort of illegal activity," she said. "And while I don't condone it, I understand why they did it." Lake Cathie opened overnight on Thursday and the levels in the lake have dramatically dropped below one metre following a rush opening to the ocean. President of Revive Lake Cathie Kate Aston said the group were watching the process of the sand scrape throughout Thursday. "Council workers can only be guided by what stakeholders decide is appropriate and they have to follow what has been decided," she said. "They did intervene to lower the water level of the lake and that was needed because there was flooding of roads and infrastructure yesterday. There was also the concern of flooding of the sewerage." "We would have liked to have seen the opening managed and not have had such a quick rush of water," Ms Aston said. Cr Pinson said she wants to gain an understanding of the CEO and her responsibilities enacting and opening the lake through the investigation. "I want a full investigation including the berm scrape on Thursday, why it took so long to get any action happening from council and I want to understand exactly what legal risks there are for the CEO if she is to enact an opening and I also want the community be made aware of how little responsibility council has," she said. "If council, under it's own Local Government Act, are unable to mitigate flooding, then council needs to back away from the lake in its entirety and the State Government needs to step up." Ms Aston said all stakeholders need to work together for the future of the lake. "We would like to see all stakeholders work together on fixing this issue and hopefully through the modelling we will see some questions answered and find a long-term solution," she said. Cr Pinson said she wants to see a healthy lake available to the community. "I want people to come and visit our region and enjoy the lake," she said. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council CEO Dr Clare Allen has agreed to the investigation being conducted as soon as possible.

