North Haven resident Marty Ware is launching a worm farm initiative to encourage residents and businesses to get behind the sustainability movement. "People can take control of their waste and put into back into the environment for enormous benefits," he said. "I also want to make it community-based so I can pass on some of my knowledge to people about why it's important to harness worm farms." Mr Ware is a passionate horticulturalist and he's hoping businesses will sponsor the worm farms. Brew Haven Cafe North Haven, Camden Haven Signs & Stickers and Laurieton United Services Club have all backed the initiative. Worms are powerhouse creatures when it comes to churning out valuable nutrients, known as castings, to use on gardens. "It's really nature's ultimate fertiliser," Mr Ware said. Mr Ware explained worms are easy to care for and the process is an inexpensive way to carry out recycling. "Usually people give them food scraps, paper and cardboard," he said. "They avoid giving the worms anything too acidic, such as orange peels." Mr Ware is aware of overseas locations where worm farm fertiliser has been produced on a large scale and used on organic farms. "I'm hoping in the future that more farms will take it on," he said. Mr Ware is establishing the worm farms at Three Brothers Landscape & Garden Supplies in Dunbogan. For more information, or if you would like to sponsor a worm farm, please call Marty on 0406 101 546. People can also visit the website martysgarden.com.au

