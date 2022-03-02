news, local-news, Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, COVID Recovery funds, Rebuilding Regional Communities Program, forest plantations

The Liberal and Nationals government is continuing to back regional Australia, providing more funding to help communities recover and grow on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are open for the new Rebuilding Regional Communities Program, giving regional businesses and community groups a chance to share in $5.7 million. Grants are available for a broad range of grassroots, community-led initiatives that will help our regions bounce back by strengthening social connections, supporting jobs and creating economic opportunities. Funding will be available from two streams to support regional initiatives. The Micro Projects stream will provide small grants of up to $10,000 for regional communities with fewer than 50,000 people to help sustain local organisations and their work. The COVID Recovery stream will provide up to $50,000 for larger projects that will enhance the recovery of communities affected by the COVID-19pandemic. For more information and to apply: https://frrr.org.au/funding/place/src-rebuilding-rural-communities/ Supporting new local forest plantations The federal Coalition government will invest more than $86 million over five years to support new forest plantations. We will look to partner with the NSW government to deliver this through a grants program, backing a key component of the National Forest Industries Plan. The forestry sector is a huge employer in the region and growing the plantation estate would ensure that continues. This program is about getting more trees in the ground and ensuring forest industries in our region have a long-term future. It is the largest direct investment of any Australian government in plantation establishment for more than 30 years. With NSW we want to grow this renewable, sustainable industry so it can continue to create jobs and deliver quality, Australian-made products to markets. We have worked with the industry to address the immediate and long-term challenges and will continue to back them on every step. For more information visit: www.awe.gov.au/agriculture-land/forestry

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/73ffce1a-25a2-42ee-a03b-038a7260b538.jpeg/r0_37_3400_1958_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg