Lake Cathie Rural Fire Brigade members have received the National Emergency Medal to recognise their efforts as part of the 2019/2020 bushfires. The National Emergency Medal is awarded to people who rendered sustained or significant service during nationally-significant emergencies in Australia. It's presented to those whose service must be in the protection of lives and property, or in the service of interests that are not their own, and who supported the emergency response for a minimum of five days between September 2019 and February 2020. Lake Cathie Rural Fire Brigade captain Chris Brown said he was proud of all 38 members of the brigade. "It's amazing but we didn't do it for the recognition," he said. "It's an honour to be bestowed on us." Mr Brown said the award recognises the varied roles members took on throughout the catastrophic bushfire period. Members took on support roles and helped with communication throughout the community, as well as catering for people in need. "Our brigade worked really hard, as well as other brigades throughout our district," Mr Brown said. "We put in many hours, with a lot of sleepless nights on fire grounds, both locally and interstate. "There were interstate brigades who came to help us when we needed it too." Over the past two years the brigade has increased its membership by 15 people. The latest State of The Environment report issued by the NSW Environment Protection Authority captured the impact of the devastating 2019-20 bushfires and the drought which damaged native animal numbers, water quality, air quality and topsoil. The NSW report said the effects of climate change would broaden and intensify in the future. Mr Brown said it's been great to get new members on board, given scientists are predicting catastrophic bushfire events will become more frequent. "The catastrophic fire seasons are becoming closer and closer together," he said.

