Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club's Ava Ryder recently represented the club as a finalist at the announcement of the Junior Lifesaver of the Year. Ava unfortunately was unsuccessful and was required to submit a written application and also sit an interview. Ava was very proud to represent her club and has gained some experience throughout this process. Ava will commence training for the Surf Rescue Certificate shortly. Ava will follow another generation at Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club, coming through the ranks following in a family tradition of her father Corey and aunty Jodie. Corey and Jodie both originally got training in the pool and on the beach by John Vipond who has completed 70 years of service in surf life saving. John recently received his medal. Camden Haven surf club also had two competitors recently compete at the Country Championship in Forster in late January. Mitchell and Ciara Hoare competed in a range of events and both represented the club well and gained lots of experience against the much bigger clubs. Mitchell and Ciara along with Louis Crowe competed at the branch championship held at Lighthouse Beach on February 13. Mitchell and Ciara once again competed in events and gained spots in finals but unfortunately did not bring home any medals. Louis competed at his first carnival and brought home a bronze medal in the under-9's 70-metre sprint which was the first medal for the club in two years It was very good to see the black and white cap on the beach representing the club again after a few quite years. Hopefully in the future we will have a few more juniors and seniors put their hand up to compete.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/ccf99a2d-b2c9-4147-b207-6a53b962b820.jpg/r0_102_1634_1025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club continues to improve after a few years' absence