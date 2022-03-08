news, local-news, ocean club resort, liberty domestic and family specialist services, fundraiser

Lake Cathie's Ocean Club Resort has raised over $8000 for Port Macquarie's Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services. Around 150 Lake Cathie residents and friends attended a fundraiser on Saturday, March 5, to enjoy a meal, music, auctions and raffles. Ocean Club Resort's residents Peter Hughes and Glenn Wall started organising the event after meeting with Liberty Domestic and Family Specialist Services in July 2021. "Glenn and I are both musicians and about a year ago, when all the floods were on, we thought it would be nice to do an event and raise some money for something," Mr Hughes said. "We really wanted to keep it local, and we found out about Liberty through a resident here who works for Vinnies. "After hearing about all the remarkable stuff they do, we decided to go ahead and start organising the event. "It ended up being a fabulous night, and it was because of the great community here, the residents and everyone who helped organise it with us." Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services is a not-for-profit organisation providing specialist support and housing services to women and families affected by domestic and family violence and homelessness in the Port Macquarie Hastings region. CEO of Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services Kelly Lamb said the money raised by the Ocean Club Resort community and the hardworking event committee will make a real difference in the lives of local women and children. "The funds raised will go towards fitting out and operating our recently expanded crisis accommodation, so that it is a warm, welcoming and safe space for women and their children when they are leaving violence," Mrs Lamb said. "Last financial year Liberty supported 1200 women and children experiencing domestic and family violence in our local community through support groups, outreach services, housing, crisis accommodation and after-hours responses." If you need support, call Liberty on 6583 2155 or 1800RESPECT.

