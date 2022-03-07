news, local-news, elwood dollery, tennis, davis cup, kendall tennis club

Kendall Tennis Club's junior Elwood Dollery has been selected to be the ball kid at the Davis Cup in Sydney. Elwood was one of only 18 ball kids selected in NSW after having a successful ATP Cup in January. He was also the Australian flag bearer. The Davis Cup was played between March 4-5, where Australia made it into the finals after securing a 3-2 victory over Hungary. Elwood is a member of the Kendall Tennis Club's junior leadership program and is a great role model for other club juniors. President of Kendall Tennis Club and northern region ball kid trainer, Wendy Hudson, said the club was very proud of his achievement. "The club was extremely proud of Elwood's selection," she said. "He had a very successful ATP Cup in January, and it was a great honour to see him be the Australian flag bearer as well." The Kendall Tennis Club has a successful history of club juniors selected for the ATP Cup, Davis Cup and Australian Open.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/659af139-4a6c-421f-b60d-424a6e3ae311.jpg/r1_75_797_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg