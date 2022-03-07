news, local-news,

The Camden Haven community is rallying behind people impacted by the floods in NSW and Queensland. Through ClubsNSW, Club North Haven will donate all proceeds raised from its raffle on Friday, March 11 to Disaster Relief Australia, and support people impacted by the floods. People are also invited to make a donation to Disaster Relief Australia via the reception at Club North Haven. ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis said assisting those in need is exactly what clubs are designed to do. "Whether it's a pandemic, a bushfire or a flood, when communities are facing challenges, clubs always step up to help," Mr Landis said. For more information about Disaster Relief Australia please visit https://disasterreliefaus.org/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/db822be9-9bbb-4f60-8951-d4d6c82dc764.jpg/r1_0_1166_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Club North Haven to donate raffle funds to Disaster Relief Australia for flood victims