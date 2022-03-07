Gillespie announces increase in child care subsidies for multiple children

news, local-news,

Services Australia assistance in flood affected areas Services Australia stands ready to assist communities across NSW and Queensland, with an immediate focus on making disaster payments as quickly as possible. Applications can be made online, by phone, and at Service Centres. Additionally, Services Australia is working with state emergency authorities to safely deploy staff in flood affected areas to evacuation or recovery centres. Mobile service centres and mobile teams are also standing by to move into communities when it is safe to do so. Communities will have support to claim emergency payments, assistance with myGov and Social Workers will also be available. Australia's economic recovery The Australian economy grew by 3.4 per cent in the December quarter - the equal strongest quarterly growth in 46 years. Australia has one of the highest vax rates, one of the lowest mortality rates and now one of the strongest economic recoveries, in the world. Commencement of Multiple Child Care Subsidy Families with two or more children aged five and under in child care will automatically receive a higher subsidy for their second or third child from March 7. This is a significant increase in the rate of Child Care Subsidy (CCS) for local families with multiple children. The federal Coalition government has lifted the rate of CCS by 30 per cent for the second child aged five or under and any younger children in child care, up to a maximum rate of 95 per cent. The government fast-tracked the increased subsidy, bringing it forward from July 1. Families do not have to do anything to receive the increased subsidy - it will flow to families automatically, with no need to apply to Services Australia. New tool to boost teen financial capability moneymanaged.gov.au is a brand new, mobile-first tool to help young people build their financial capability, right from those first financial decisions. It has helpful tools for things like a first job, how to budget, pick a super fund or manage and avoid debt.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/d889439d-d61e-4e6b-89e1-aa402242a18a.jpeg/r8_177_3393_2089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg