Reach out to a reputable charity before donating to flood victims

How To Help Flood Affected Communities If you're thinking of supporting our flood-affected communities, please consider: Reaching out to a local reputable charity to find out what's needed before donating goods (unwanted donations often end up in landfill). Donating items, services and funds through GIVIT, who are working directly with the NSW Government and communities on the ground. You can donate directly to flood-affected communities now at www.givit.org.au/storms-and-flooding Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill As a co-sponsor of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill I want to thank those from across the Port Macquarie electorate for your support for this much-needed reform. As you all know we have passed the first hurdle of getting the Bill through the Legislative Assembly, and the Bill now progresses to the Legislative Council for debate. The Hon. Adam Searle has carriage of the Bill in the Legislative Council and introduced the Bill last Wednesday. I am hopeful that the debate will occur as efficiently and respectfully as it did in the Legislative Assembly. Once again I am asking those who support this important reform to add their name to the parliamentary petition via the following link www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lc/pages/epetition-details.aspx?q=GJ4dfvM5HMkcInxR8OeCrw, noting there is also a petition opposing the Bill. Before and After School Care The NSW Government's $155 million program for Before and After School Care (BASC) vouchers is now live for parents and carers of children enrolled in a NSW primary school. The $500 vouchers are available now to use at participating providers to assist families with access to BASC services by covering a parent gap fee component of their session fees. Similar to Dine & Discover, First Lap and other voucher programs, eligible parents and carers will be able to store and re-use their Proof of Identity documents, such as Medicare Card and Driver's Licence, to speed up the application process. Families can access the vouchers online via MyServiceNSW account, in the app, or by visiting their nearest Service Centre.

