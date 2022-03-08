Mayor expresses council's heartfelt support for flood-hit communities

news, local-news,

The devastation caused by widespread flooding across NSW has been difficult to come to terms with and we send our heartfelt sympathies to those affected. While the impact of the statewide deluge has been less severe in the Port Macquarie-Hastings, some local government areas are severely impacted upon. Our hearts go out to the communities in northern NSW and south east Queensland that have suffered overwhelming loss as a result of the catastrophic floods. Having experienced the devastation of a similar weather event just 12 months ago, we understand the significant impact that this can cause and the work that goes into the rebuilding and resilience efforts. Our region has experienced moderate levels of flooding, and there have been reports of damage to road infrastructure causing closures and disruptions to residents. We are working through these with the assistance of Resilience NSW and the local State Emergency Services (SES), and we are well prepared - following the devastation of last year's events - to act in case of more severe weather. Areas declared a Natural Disaster zone are eligible for assistance from Resilience NSW. This includes: help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged (eligibility criteria applies); support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets; Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations; Freight subsidies for primary producers. With rain still on the radar this week, I urge everyone to stay safe and monitor the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) for updates. Keep safe and steer clear of flood waters and stay up to date with changing situations through the BOM and SES websites, and relevant social media pages.

