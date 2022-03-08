news, local-news, international women's day, laurieton united services club, breakfast

Laurieton United Services Club hosted an International Women's Day breakfast on Tuesday, March 8, to celebrate women's achievements and acknowledge the gender biases still present in society. Two school captains from Camden Haven High Jasmine O'Brien and Mia Bales attended the breakfast and spoke highly of women's achievements and what society needs to do moving forward. "International Women's Day is about recognising the valuable role women play in society and celebrating the achievements of women across the world," Jasmine said. Jasmine also spoke about the progress women have made over the years in breaking the gender bias and what society needs to do to continue its efforts. "There has definitely been a lot of progress, but there's still a lot further to go to have that gender equality. "I think it's just important that we challenge stereotypes, call people out, and really lift women up so they can have a platform to be heard." Guest speaker Kate Dwyer spoke about her career and the challenges she has faced throughout her life. When starting her career as a journalist and sports editor at the Macleay Argus in Kempsey, Mrs Dwyer said she was told frequently that women couldn't write about sport. Because of gender bias, she felt she had to work that extra bit harder for her story. The editor at the time taught Mrs Dwyer how to block out the noise of bias and follow her instincts right to the end for a good story and always be ready to capture a moment in time. At the beginning of 2017, Mrs Dwyer was introduced to Danielle Chiel, an entrepreneur in Sydney changing the lives of women in rural India though hand knitting. They connected though the desire to tell real stories to change lives, and Mrs Dwyer took the plunge to leave her former job at the Camden Haven Courier to work with Danielle Chiel's business KOCO (Knit One Change One). Mrs Dwyer said the power of KOCO was within its stories and the lives of the women in India who were themselves breaking gender biases by working. Mrs Dwyer worked with Danielle Chiel to help women in India find their voice by teaching them how to hand knit. In doing so, she said it helped boost their confidence as they sat beside each other and started building a comradery which helped them become aware of their potential and gain self awareness. Mrs Dwyer gathered the stories of the knitter's who were keen to tell their story for the first time of how their garments are made and, most importantly, by who. Mrs Dwyer left the business in 2020, but she said she still keeps in contact with everyone as the business rebuilds after the pandemic, and she still learns how they are continuing to break the gender biases in villages and the fashion industry in India. Mrs Dwyer now works with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in communications where she said work is more about breaking down internal barriers and biases by talking with people about their experiences and bringing their stories to the wider organisation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/d9c1f5cc-d2ca-46cf-b0e1-0c9738230bb4.jpg/r6_21_3153_1799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg