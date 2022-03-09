news, local-news,

Mid North Coast karate trio Jay Iveli, Sam Hilton and Liam Urbanica have returned from the NSW Karate Federation All Styles tournament in Sydney with top three finishes. Jay, Sam and Liam all competed in both Kata and Sparring events at the tournament with coach Peter Becroft proud of their performances. He has been teaching in the Camden Haven for over 25 years with over 40 years' experience in martial arts. "I am extremely proud of the boys and their achievements. They always train hard and their dedication has paid off with the tremendous results they all achieved," Becroft said. Jay competed in the boys' 12/13 years Kata and Sparring events where he finished third in both divisions. Sam also competed in the boys' 12/13 years Kata and Sparring events where he finished second in his Kata division and third in his two Sparring division events. Liam competed in the boys' 14/15 years Kata and Sparring events where he claimed a first and second-place in his two Kata events and as well as first and second in his two Sparring events. "Tournaments are about performing at the best possible level you can and being the best you can be," Becroft said. "The NSW Karate Federation All Styles Tournament gives students the opportunity to meet and compete with students from all over NSW who train in different styles of karate. "Karate isn't just about self-defence. Karate also teaches focus, coordination, self-confidence, self-esteem, goal setting and self-belief. "Karate is a personal journey about growing stronger every day and achieving things that you once thought you couldn't. This is an important lesson to take into everyday life. "Most importantly Karate is a lot of fun." Mid North Coast Karate operates from its fully equipped training Centre at Kew. Classes are available for all levels and abilities from ages three to mature adults. For class times and enquiries please phone Peter on 0418 473 148.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/cbfdcf58-053b-4a2b-882d-5ba8275a8b60.jpg/r281_0_3750_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jay Iveli, Sam Hilton and Liam Urbanica have returned from state karate tournament in Sydney with top three finish