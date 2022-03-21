news, local-news,

They're the people who wear an orange uniform and mean so much to the Camden Haven community. For the last 40 years the hardworking volunteers at the Camden Haven NSW SES unit have been involved in a wide range of scenarios; from extreme hail storms, to animal rescues and helping community members in events of bushfires and floods. "Our local volunteers have completed thousands of roof repairs, cleared fallen trees from driveways, carried out rescues, land searches and evacuations to keep people safe," NSW SES Camden Haven unit spokesperson Darren Mearrick said. During the March 2021 floods, the unit completed 382 jobs and worked with other emergency services to rescue people, animals and conduct welfare checks. Mr Mearrick said the unit is excited to reach the 40 year milestone. "It would not be possible without our hardworking and dedicated volunteers," he said. "As a service we work very well with other emergency services, and appreciate the ongoing support of our community and the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council." Members undertake many hours of training and the NSW SES Camden Haven unit commander Carolyn Dobson said they welcome everyone who is wiling to volunteer. The unit has 25 serving members, who actively carry out duties as part of their volunteer roles. Ms Dobson said the unit is always appealing for new volunteers to come onboard. "The stronger we are the better our community is protected," she said. There is a vast range of courses people can train in, to ensure they gain skills to assist them through life. "Young people can carry their NSW SES qualifications into their working careers," Ms Dobson said. "You can choose your field and I will set your path to support a career." Ms Dobson was born in Laurieton and decided to join the NSW SES to give back to her community. "I love Laurieton," she said. "I've got a strong family history here." Current members are invited to a celebration dinner on March 24 at the Laurieton United Services Club. For more information, or to become a volunteer visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/2859fa22-8840-4a1d-b47b-e6136530e76b.jpg/r323_643_3826_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg