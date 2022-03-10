news, local-news, Dunbogan, diamond waters caravan park, bushfires

The Camden Haven community has received federal government funding to help protect critical areas from future bushfire threats. Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said funding was being delivered under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. Diamond Waters Caravan Park and the Dunbogan community will receive $975,364 to upgrade and install critical water infrastructure. On Friday, November 8, 2019, Diamond Waters Caravan Park, to the immediate north of Crowdy Bay National Park, was seriously threatened by fire. Diamond Waters Caravan Park owner Cicely Sylow said a number of the park residents refused to evacuate during the 2019-20 bushfires, as they feared losing their homes. "While we were expecting significant losses in the 2019 fires, there was an abatement of conditions at the eleventh hour and the fire was kept at bay," Ms Sylow said. "Residents in nearby John's River and Harrington were not so fortunate, with one life lost and many properties impacted. "We're delighted and relieved we'll be able to upgrade the fire protection here; this is a community exposed to significant bushfire risk." Dr Gillespie said said the park is home to more than 100 permanent residents, many of whom are elderly, and Dunbogan township has more than 1000 residents. The funding will help upgrade 1.5km of water mains and support the installation of a fire hydrant system and associated infrastructure at Diamond Waters Caravan Park. "These water infrastructure upgrades are in a strategic location to help prevent the spread of any future fire throughout Dunbogan and Crowdy Bay National Park," Dr Gillespie said. "The new hydrant system, to be used by fire crews, will be positioned on an isthmus on the peninsula with water on each side. "Securing this critical water supply with appropriate infrastructure means trucks will no longer have to leave the scene in an emergency to source alternative water. "This is an important project delivering critical infrastructure to our community." The project will be delivered by Ritchie Villages with the support of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

Dunbogan and Diamond Waters Caravan Park receives federal funding for fire protection upgrades