Camden Haven Community at 3 are launching a non-perishable food drive to help over 100 families needing support this winter. The group helps people who are homeless, lonely or in financial difficulty. The group's chairperson Theo Hazelgrove said he is very grateful to the community for their donations and continued support. "There's over 100 families that will require assistance this winter, so the community's support is very important to help those families," he said. With the high cost of living, Mr Hazelgrove is conscience of the rising numbers of vulnerable people in the community needing assistance. "There's a lot more people needing help at the moment because of the recent high costs and rent prices," he said. "At the moment, we have got 23 people sleeping in cars and 49 people homeless in this area." They are accepting any non-perishable items, including food tins and toiletries. The group also accepts cash donations. "$5 can give someone a meal, $50 can feed a family for a week," Mr Hazelgrove said. Food or cash can be donated to the Kew Corner Store. For further enquiries, contact Theo Hazelgrove on 0438 358 057

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/ce652529-6328-4ba6-8338-ca7d05436c90.jpg/r6_444_1167_1100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg