Getting started on backyard biodiversity

This article is the fourth in a series by Sue Baker from Dunbogan Bushcare and the National Parks Association Mid North Coast branch, partner groups in the Restoring Natural Values of the Dunbogan-Crowdy Bay National Park Habitat Corridor Project, funded by the NSW Environmental Trust. The grant funds of $129,333 will be used to restore biodiversity through major weeding and planting works over four years. In recent articles we've looked at the critical state of Australia's biodiversity. But take heart -a wealth of things can be done to promote biodiversity in our backyards, and even beyond by joining a Landcare group. Our yards - whether at home or school or business, are mini habitats, home to many creatures or important to many who visit. First step is to assess the space. What evidence does it have of biodiversity? A variety of plant types and forms? What can be seen or heard in the way of wildlife - lizards, insects, bats, or frogs? Just a few or many types of birds? Larger species like magpies and lorikeets or smaller ones such as robins and finches too? Not much variety at all - what could the causes be? What is the mix of native compared to non-native plants? How many ornamental plants are there that don't produce nectar, seed or fruit? How much space is there to add new plants? Is it time to remove any older, tatty plants? Is there room for a frog pond or nesting boxes? No yard? You can still help by careful plantings in pots, wall gardens or hanging baskets. Rethink your garden waste - recycle now! What's being put in the green bin that could go back onto your garden to nourish it? Those leaves raked off the lawn or from the gutter will decay to form great leaf litter for good-guy insects which in turn provides food for birds. A compost bin or heap enriches soil, reducing the need for chemical fertilisers and helps retain moisture. Even coffee grounds, eggshells, tea bags and shredded paper can be composted. So too can mown grass or it can be piled in a heap of in an unseen corner while it breaks down. Both these will increase biodiversity by encouraging good-guy bacteria, fungi and insects. Your carbon footprint will be reduced. A few bricks, old roof tiles, stones or logs clumped together in a garden corner provides good shelter, protection and habitat for lizards. They will control your snails and slugs. Next, the plants - growing a variety of native plants in different layers and of different forms will provide a mix of food types for native wildlife of all sorts. The plants don't have to be expensive, for example cuttings or seeds can be taken from someone else's garden. Amongst the many excellent guides to native plants on the internet is Indigenous Plants of Greater Taree, produced by Mid Coast Council. It contains profiles of trees, shrubs, small plants, ground covers, vines, ferns and orchids together with everything a gardener could possibly want to know about them. Port Macquarie Landcare a has a local native tube-stock nursery - see www.landcareportmac.com.au. Commercial nurseries are sources of advice. Live near bushland? Have a look at what's growing. Remember - planting locally-found natives in preference to other plants will greatly help the diversity of our local ecosystems. Dunbogan Bushcare works Monday mornings, phone 6559 7134 also for information on the Kylies Beach Bush Regeneration Camp May 23-29. Friends of the Pilot Station work Tuesday mornings, phone 6559 6740. For Friends of Kattang phone 0412 743 883.

