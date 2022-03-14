Lakewood residents voice frustrations over flooding issue

news, local-news, floods, lakewood, port macquarie-hastings council, causeway

Lakewood residents are asking Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to clear the causeway behind Honeysuckle Avenue after experiencing ongoing flooding problems every time it rains. Lakewood resident Bradley McCormack said the overgrown vegetation in the drainage system means that the water can't get away when it rains, leaving a terrible smell and flooding issues. "We have a causeway out the back, and the council used to frequently clean it out with a digger, so the water can get away from the front of the street, but because it is so overgrown now, our street floods every time it rains," he said. The recent weather again turned the street into a torrent, leaving residents stranded in their homes. "We had that bit of rain earlier which went for about two hours, and the water came right up past our garden and towards the house. "When it floods, it leaves us stranded to leave the property. We can't escape through the back as the reserve area gets bogged as well. "We want something done about it, we want it cleaned out." A spokesperson from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council said they are aware of the situation and assessed the area as part of their overall 2020 North Brother Local Catchments Flood Study. In doing so, the council found that the area does not pose a high risk and cannot be made a priority at this stage. "The study looked at a range of issues around low-lying areas of Laurieton and Lakewood and identified specific items relating to management of overland stormwater flows," the spokesperson said. "In response to the results of the study, we developed a Floodplain Risk Management Plan which was adopted following extensive community consultation. "The North Brother Local Catchments Floodplain Risk Management Plan outlines the range of issues identified across the catchment, including a remedial works plan that is prioritised according to risk. "Whilst the occurrence of overland stormwater flows at Honeysuckle Avenue is not ideal, this does not currently pose a high risk and therefore this street does not rank among the top priority locations identified within the Risk Management Plan." Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has acknowledged that the area does have a tendency to flood with surcharge issues at times, but they said it is not related to the overgrown causeway. "The issue is not related to the reserve drain itself but rather a factor of the surrounding low-lying land and under capacity pipe drainage system," the spokesperson said. "Council will continue to monitor this area and address with reactive maintenance until such time as this location is prioritised for upgrade." Mr McCormack maintains that the flooding problem is a result of the overgrown causeway and has asked the council to resume clearing out the reserve on numerous occasions, but he has had no success. "Council used to come out every 12 months or so, and they used to come with a truck to dig it all out. The problem went mostly away after they cleaned it because the water was getting away through the drains a lot better. "The department that used to come out has gotten back to me and said that they can't do it anymore, but it's alright for them to say that because they don't have to live here."

