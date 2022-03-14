news, local-news,

March is Small Business Month in NSW with three local organisations receiving NSW Government grants to promote small businesses in our community. The theme of this year is Rebuild, Recharge, Renew. The festival will feature events focused on helping small business owners rebuild following the COVID-19 pandemic and will include local councils, business chambers, industry associations and not-for-profits. Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said local recipients include the Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce Industry and Tourism, Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council. "Small business is the backbone of our economy with more than 800,000 small businesses employing over 1.6 million people and who contribute $400 billion to the state economy each year," Mrs Williams said. "Small businesses are an integral part of our communities, especially in our smaller towns and regions, forming part of the social fabric and a place where community bonds are strengthened. "Our area has 5,976 small businesses employing 33,186 people with the construction industry representing 22 per cent of all small businesses," Mrs Williams said. Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce vice president, Greg Mitchell said, "The Chamber is holding a ground breaking workshop for forward thinkers of our region with Australian Regional Tourism Ambassador Ali Uren. "The workshop is looking to generate interest in invigorating the Laurieton CBD and establish a strategy to bring the Town Centre Master Plan to fruition," Mr Mitchell said. Further information on Small Business Month is available at: smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au

Supporting our small businesses throughout March