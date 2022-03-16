community, Ken Lindsay, Chainsaw Lindsay, Kendall, Kendall Music Exchange, bush balladeer, The Night I Saved John Wayne

Multi-award winner Ken 'Chainsaw' Lindsay will perform at the Kendall Music Exchange on Saturday, April 2, at 7pm, at Kendall Hall. Chainsaw started playing guitar at age 10 and had written his first song at age 17. For the past 30 years he has presented his popular Country Trax program of 100 per cent Australian country music on Hastings Community Radio 103.9 FM in Wauchope, NSW. In 2008, he was awarded life membership of the station. His nickname originated from him playing the Tom McIvor penned song Chainsaw, recorded by Reg Poole, almost every time he was on the airwaves. The first time he played to a large audience, at the 2WAY FM annual country music event, his performance of that very song saw him receive a standing ovation. After years of playing at parties, and among friends, he entered his first talent quest at the age 48. Success at various talent quests and encouragement from family, friends and mentor Rick Aitchison, pushed Chainsaw to start recording his music. His song The Night I Saved John Wayne received national and international air play and he was inducted into America's Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011. He has won three Stan Coster Memorial Bush Ballad awards, a Gidgee Coal award and was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2015 Brumby Awards. Chainsaw performs at country music festivals throughout the year and has released four albums with Kross Kut Records: From Cross Cut To Chainsaw (2006); The Night I Saved John Wayne (2010); Chainsaw (2015); My Favourite Place (2021).

Ken 'Chainsaw' Lindsay will perform his bush ballads as the main guest at Kendall Music Exchange