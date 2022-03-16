news, local-news, charity film night, laurieton, wauchope

The Rotary Clubs of Laurieton and Wauchope are hosting a charity film night on Thursday, March 31, 2022, to raise money for the Rotary End Polio campaign. Plaza Theatre, Laurieton, will show the movie The Duke, a comedy-drama film based on the true story of a taxi driver who achieved notoriety in the mid-60s after stealing Francisco Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the British National Gallery. Drinks and nibbles are provided upon entry, and all proceeds will go to a global vaccination and surveillance program to finally eradicate the disease. While Polio has been eradicated from most countries in the world, it is still endemic in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. John Walker, a member of the Rotary Club, hopes the night will be a fun event for the community where everyone can enjoy a movie and raise awareness for the cause. "There's very few countries where Polio still exists, so there is a chance of actually getting rid of the disease. I think it will be great to go watch a movie and support the cause." Speaking from past charity film nights, Mr Walker is hoping the event will bring a lot of people in to support the cause and enjoy a night out. "We got a pretty good turn out a few years ago, there was a big crowd to watch a movie before the pandemic, so I'm hoping the same will happen again." Tickets are $25 and can be collected from Camden Haven Travel, Bold St, Laurieton. The event will start at 6:30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/31a063a8-3522-428b-b2cf-a0c4a7cbb584.png/r2_4_885_503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg