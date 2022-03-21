news, local-news, Bill Poole, Hastings Shire Council, president, mayoral minute

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has recognised the significant community contribution of the late William Poole. William "Bill" Poole, aged 96, passed away on March 8, 2022. Mr Poole, who was born in Kendall, was a fisherman until he retired. He was the president of the Hastings Shire Council from 1979 to 1980 and the last shire president before amalgamation. Mayor Peta Pinson put forward a mayoral minute at the March council meeting at Wauchope in recognition of the late Mr Poole. Cr Pinson acknowledged all the work he did with the community, and the council meeting observed a minute's silence as a sign of respect. The council unanimously voted to recognise Mr Poole's significant contribution to the community. "Our condolences are extended to Bill's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends," the mayoral minute said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/d6682940-81a9-4d64-8148-44e36a851652_rotated_270.jpg/r74_223_2886_1812_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg