Rethinking garden chemicals when being mindful of the environment

This article is the fifth in a series by Sue Baker from Dunbogan Bushcare and the National Parks Association Mid North Coast branch, partner groups in the Restoring Natural Values of the Dunbogan-Crowdy Bay National Park Habitat Corridor Project, funded by the NSW Environmental Trust. The grant funds of $129,333 will be used to restore biodiversity through major weeding and planting works over four years. Not all creatures that buzz, fly, creep and crawl are our enemies. Insects play key roles in our ecosystems. They pollinate plants including crops, aerate soil, keep it fertile through nutrient recycling, disperse seeds and provide a major food source for masses of other life. A 2019 global review found 40 per cent of insect species are declining. At this rate insects may be extinct in a century. Bee colonies are collapsing. Total insect mass falls 2.5 per cent yearly with 33 per cent of species endangered. These effects will cause ecosystem collapse. The main cause is broadscale use of pesticides in farming. Use of chemicals in domestic gardens doesn't help. But we can all help by rethinking garden chemicals. Question whether that so-called pest is really doing any harm. A healthy garden has plenty of good-guy insects that will help keep the bad guys under control. Garden chemicals kill good-guy critters, and sometimes the animals and birds that feed on them. They leach through soil, contaminate ground water, ending up in waterways as do those disposed of in garbage bins. A variety of organic and eco-chemicals for bug and disease control are now available, but always read a product's label to see what's in it. As well, there are tried and true simple home remedies with masses of info available on the Internet including use of milk, good old soap and bicarb soda. Instead of snail baits that harm the creatures that eat them, and even pets, put out a saucer of beer or wine or use a non-harmful brand. Chemical fertilisers often have a high salt concentration not good for critters. Organic fertilisers such as fish and seaweed emulsions, compost, mulch, blood and bone, and manures are best. Dispose of unused chemicals and old containers by taking them (free of charge) to your nearest waste transfer station. Did you know that old paint tins, fluorescent globes, car batteries and more can also be dropped off for free - see https://www.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/.../Waste.../Drop-off-for-free Dunbogan Bushcare group works on Monday mornings phone 6559 7134 for information. For Tuesday morning working bees at the Pilot Station phone 6559 6740. For Friends of Kattang phone 0412 743 883.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/3fec5f7f-869d-4d8c-a43a-fb9220cbe6cb.JPG/r0_145_3396_2064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg