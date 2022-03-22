community, Brigadoon Holiday Park, Hayden Ashton, Aussie Battlers - Pay It Forward, Make a Difference, Make-A-Wish Australia

Giving back was at the heart of a 12-month flood anniversary event at Brigadoon Holiday Park. The North Haven holiday park and many of its residents were severely impacted by the floods which left a trail of destruction 12 months ago. Flood recovery support was received from the community and further afield. The anniversary event on Saturday [March 19] supported three charities - Make-A-Wish Australia through The Real Australian Dream's fundraising, Make a Difference and Aussie Battlers - Pay It Forward. The Real Australian Dream's Hayden Ashton performed classic songs in a fundraiser for the children's charity, Make-A-Wish Australia, as part of the anniversary event. Mr Ashton also entertained at Dunbogan Caravan Park on Friday [March 18]. He said the two fundraisers highlighted community spirit, with $662.50 raised at the Dunbogan performance and $230 at Brigadoon Holiday Park. The performances are part of Mr Ashton's 50-show national tour playing in caravan parks and camping grounds in support of Make-A-Wish Australia. Aussie Battlers - Pay It Forward founder Karen Sparkes said Aussie Battlers - Pay It Forward raised $430 at the anniversary event which would help those in need after the floods. The group concentrated its assistance at Dunbogan, Brigadoon Holiday Park and the surrounding streets in the flood aftermath and continues to help people impacted by the floods. Aussie Battlers - Pay It Forward provides assistance ranging from food to other necessities. Erin Denham from Make a Difference said it was nice to have everyone back together in better circumstances at the anniversary event. Make a Difference raised $170 at the event. The non-profit organisation contributed $60,000 to the community through the flood recovery with an estimated $30,000 of that assisting at Brigadoon Holiday Park. Brigadoon Holiday Park manager Claire Stevenson thanked everyone who supported the three charities through the anniversary event. Mrs Stevenson said she wanted to create a positive vibe to mark the anniversary. She stressed what had been achieved in the past 12 months with the help and support of the community and charities.

