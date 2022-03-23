news, local-news,

Unemployment down to 4 per cent Unemployment has dropped to 4 per cent in February, the equal lowest in 48 years. Our government's economic plan to create more jobs is working. This is Australia's lowest level of unemployment since 2008. More than 13.37 million Australians are in work and workforce participation is at a record high of 64.4 per cent. Supporting over 1 million flood-affected Australians More than 1 million people have now been supported by federal government payments through the devastating floods in Northern New South Wales and South East Queensland. The federal government has paid $1 billion in disaster payments through Services Australia to 1.2 million individuals impacted by the floods. This includes the $1000 disaster relief payment and the 13-week income replacement for employees and small business. The federal Coalition government will draw down on the Emergency Response Fund to inject an additional $150 million into flood affected communities in New South Wales and Queensland for recovery and post-disaster resilience initiatives. Delivering Lower Emissions The Morrison Joyce government is delivering lower emissions while protecting our economy, jobs and investment. Australians should be proud of our track record, with emissions 20 per cent below 2005 levels, while our economy has grown 45 per cent. We are on track to meet and beat our 2030 target, with a forecast reduction of up to 35 per cent by 2030 and we've set out a credible plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, while: We will do this through technology not taxes, by empowering choice and delivering affordable reliable energy to all Australians.

