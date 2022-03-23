news, local-news,

Camden Haven High School trio Sam Smythe, Charlie Forster and Will Naven have been rewarded for strong performances with selection in the Lower North Coast CHS football side. Smythe, Forster and Naven were among Camden Haven's best despite a 3-0 Combined High Schools (CHS) Puma Cup round three defeat to a well-drilled Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus. It wasn't all disappointment with Smythe finding the back of the net following a classy free-kick from outside the 18-yard box in a 3-1 loss to Melville High School in a friendly earlier in the day on March 18. Lower North Coast convenor Rodney Rowe said the next round of the North Coast selection trials will now take place in Coffs Harbour on April 5. "The standard was really high this year particularly with the strikers," he said. "Generally we've had great midfielders in the past which we had again, but we generally haven't had many good finishers. Today I had about three or four that looked really good." Rowe was also coach of a young Camden Haven side whose inexperience cost them during to the loss to their Port Macquarie counterparts. "A lot of our team are only year 10 and we had a couple of year 9s in there because a lot of our senior boys left last year," he said. "We had mainly year 12s last year so it's a very young team this time around. Hopefully in the next couple of years they'll get a little bit older and we'll be back to our full strength again because we haven't lost to Port and Westport High in about seven years so it's their turn now."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/4118efd1-2d6e-4523-b4f8-48d8fc2a2297.JPG/r1_147_2447_1529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS Camden Haven High School's Sam Smythe, Charlie Forster and Will Naven picked for Lower North Coast football side Paul Jobber