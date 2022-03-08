Port Macquarie Cup set down for October 2022

This is branded content.

The 2022 edition of the Port Macquarie Cup will take place across a two-day carnival from October 7-8 after the dates for the feature event was revealed.

One of the most popular events in the diary every year in the region, the Carnival will get underway on Friday, October 7 as the 2000m Port Macquarie Cup headlines the first day of the meeting before another competitive day of racing takes place on Saturday, October 8.

Once again sponsored by Carlton Dry, the $200,000 Port Macquarie Cup is part of an eight-race program that is just as much about dressing up off the track as it is the highly talented gallopers bidding for victory on it.

Overall, the high-class day of racing boasts more than $500,000 in prize money on what is Port Macquarie Races' biggest day of the year.

Last year, the Cup was won by Our Intrigue, who was sent north by leading Sydney trainer Chris Waller to take out the race. His stablemate Achiever was also third in the race, which is four horses three-year-old and upwards and run under quality handicap conditions.

Twenty-four hours later, on Saturday October 8th, it is Steeline Raceday and $168,000 of prize money on offer across seven races.

A big part of the Carnival will once again be the Fashion on the Field and best dressed competitions, with prizes dished out throughout the day on both racedays. Just 500 patrons attended in 2021 when coronavirus restrictions were in place, but a bumper crowd is expected later this year.

Before the Port Macquarie Cup Carnival takes centre stage, there is plenty of racing in store here on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Racing meetings are set down for this month on Friday 18th March, Saturday 26th March and Thursday 31st March, following the running the early year feature the $60,000 Queen of the North race in January.

They are followed by racing on Sunday 10th April, while six days later Port Races hosts the traditional Easter Saturday raceday which is Saturday 16th April in 2022.

Three more race meetings are scheduled on Sunday 24th April, Tuesday 17th May and Monday 30th May before the annual Wauchope Cup Raceday - one of two non-TAB meetings hosted by the Wauchope Jockey Club - is staged on Sunday 19th June.

On Sunday 25th September, the annual Port Macquarie Cup Prelude is run over 1800m as preview of what is to come in the big race 12 days later.

Port Macquarie will also usher in 2023 with the traditional New Year's Day meeting.