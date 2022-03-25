news, local-news, Bill Poole, fisherman, obituary

Bill Poole devoted his life to family, fishing and the community. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council recognised the significant community contribution of the former Hastings Shire Council president after his passing on March 8, 2022. He was 96. William "Bill" Poole, born in Kendall, started fishing as a nine-year-old, and as the years went by, his love of fishing never waned. The work was never boring, he said, as every day was different and the ocean was never a lonely place. Bill had a great respect for the sea and nature all his life, in those days, navigated by compass and the stars with the help of lighthouses along the way. Fishing, at first, was in an almost five metre rowing boat followed by a trawler called Moana. Moana served as the only boat for nine years until the family built and launched the Florence in June, 1948. Bill's father worked Moana and Bill worked the Florence with his brothers Don and Sonny. In 1950, he built the 12-metre Moana II. Bill's father and brother Don worked Moana II and the old Moana was sold. Bill worked the Florence until he retired in 1978 with 44 years' experience as a fisherman. It is believed Bill also had a hand in building a further two trawlers - the Soncera and Pacific Venture - in later years. Bill saw many amazing sights at sea from whales lifting boats, to the birth of dolphins, the new Endeavour on a maiden voyage and every type of fish and crustacean. Bill, after his retirement, still made nets for other professional and recreational fishermen. Community involvement was also a big part of Bill's life. That included 16 years playing rugby league and being part of the group which built the first Laurieton Fishermen's Co-op. Bill became involved with the co-op in 1949 and was director for 22 years including chairman of directors for 13 years. He was a member and delegate of the Australian Fishing Industry Council for four years and director of Laurieton United Services Club for 14 years. Other community contributions include being a Camden Haven Urban Committee member for six years and chairman for half of that time. Bill was a Hastings Shire councillor from 1974 to 1981, deputy president for two years and president for 15 months. He went down in history as the last president of Hastings Shire Council before amalgamation. Bill was also a Oxley County councillor from 1978 to 1981 and deputy chairman in 1978. Bill's Laurieton Rotary Club membership spanned four years, and during this time, he met and married Marjorie Jones. The couple had three children - Julie, Bill and Maureen - and the family grew to include nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Marge and Bill loved travelling and a favourite spot was the Murray River. They were married for 55 years and moved to be closer to the river in 2002. Marge passed away not long after in 2003. Bill is survived by his sister Pamela Lyndon.

