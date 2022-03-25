news, local-news, Karl Attenborough, The Greens, Lyne, 2022 federal election

The Greens candidate for Lyne Karl Attenborough hopes the election will become a contest for the federal seat which covers more than 16,000 square kilometres. The Camden Haven, Rollands Plains, Comboyne, Wauchope and areas west to the Mount Seaview area form part of Lyne. Port Macquarie falls in the neighbouring Cowper electorate. The Nationals MP Dr David Gillespie has represented the Lyne electorate since 2013. Mr Attenborough will contest the election in Lyne for The Greens in his first campaign as a candidate. The 51-year-old married father-of-two, who lives in Harrington, is a professional sponsored angler and a former police officer. Mr Attenborough was a police officer between 1994 and 2010 with most of his service in south western Sydney and remote Indigenous communities in the western regions. A combination of factors led to Mr Attenborough's decision to stand for election. They were seeing the conditions in remote Indigenous communities, as well as witnessing the impact of inappropriate development on the environment and time spent in the real estate industry which opened his eyes to the housing and rental crisis. Mr Attenborough's campaign platform has a focus on affordable housing, investing in our health system and tackling the climate emergency. The Greens believe, for example, that access to high quality health and aged care services and housing should be on the basis of need and not the ability to pay or where people live. Mr Attenborough wants to raise awareness about The Australian Greens. "The Greens are decent, ordinary Australians who are just concerned about the the direction of the nation and we have solutions to these problems," Mr Attenborough said. "It comes down to the belief in open transparent and accountable government, that the environment should be protected and not exploited, and that if any Australian falls on hard times, they should be taken care of." The party's four pillars are social justice, sustainable ecology, peace and non-violence, and grassroots participatory democracy. Mr Attenborough encourages people to do their research and have a look at the party's policies. He has already spoken to many voters, with a variety of political views, ahead of the election being called.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/aa3e3982-ba30-425d-b6c7-7d63b33d9287.jpg/r0_371_4032_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg