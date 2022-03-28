news, local-news, David Brannock, author, The Journey: An Australian Adventure, Lake Cathie

An idea flourished into a manuscript over the course of four months for Lake Cathie resident David Brannock after his cousin suggested he write a book. The Journey: An Australian Adventure is the result. The coming-of-age adventure follows the path of a teenage boy dealing with bullying, who embarks on a journey in the bush, during which he overcomes his fears. Mr Brannock has written poetry before as way to observe life, but The Journey: An Australian Adventure is his first published work, and he is pleased with the result. "The first morning, I sat down and the story came to me as I was typing," he said. A writing routine followed and the novel unfolded. Mr Brannock encourages people who like a good yarn, which is a bit different to the mainstream, to read the novel. He said the book appealed to a range of ages. Mr Brannock worked as a mental health nurse and in the disability care sector before retirement. He calls Lake Cathie home after moving from the Far South Coast three years ago to be closer to family. The Journey: An Australian Adventure, which is self-published through Tellwell, is available through Amazon and the main book distributors. Mr Brannock has already started writing his next book.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/5d5c21b5-e8a5-457f-9ecc-3365cd13905e.jpg/r278_515_3306_2226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg